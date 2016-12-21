There are on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Police in northwestern Indiana want the public's help in finding out what caused an apartment fire that killed three young children last week. The Gary Police Department is asking for anyone who knows about actions connected to the Dec. 23 fire to contact investigators.

