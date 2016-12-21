Pickup driver dies in crash; semi driver charged
Submitted photoThis semitrailer collided with a pickup truck Thursday night on Indiana 63 in Vermillion County. The pickup truck driver died, and the semi driver, Kamaljeet Sangra, 41, of Ontario, Canada, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, a Level 5 felony.
