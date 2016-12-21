Outgoing UN secretary-general praises...

Outgoing UN secretary-general praises Lincoln in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

The State-Journal Register reports the outgoing secretary-general stopped Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln's tomb. He said the 16th president "exemplified how a leader can inspire people to unite and reconcile and integrate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ... 2 min Friend 17
641 Bypass 6 min Bob 4
My garbage disposal is the only one that does n... 9 min Food 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 14 min Right Time 1,712
Chris Ibberson 20 min MayorD 6
Brandy Cronkhite boobs 1 hr diepan 4
Heaton and Hulman Center 1 hr Friend of Bob 5
Who was the homeless bstard that died 12 hr Macho Man 22
Sierra at boot city is hot you think 16 hr Booty City 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC