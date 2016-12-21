One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed the death occurred about 4 p.m. as a Win Energy work crew was repairing a downed power line in the area of County Road 1000 North near Farmersburg. Several customers of Win Energy were without power in the area.
