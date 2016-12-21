One arrested on traffic, drug, gun charges near Cloverdale
A Spencer woman was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday after speeding away from a state trooper attempting to make a traffic stop on U.S. 231 near Cloverdale, according to Indiana State Police. Desiree D. Bradley, 18, was booked into Putnam County jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license , reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
