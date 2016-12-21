Officials close McDaniel Road overpass because of structural concerns
Vigo County Highway has closed McDaniel Road south of Springhill Drive to Gross Drive because of structural concerns with the McDaniel Road overpass discovered Monday evening. We have recently upgraded our commenting system.
#1 11 hrs ago
Good old Vigo Engineers and lazy workers, design defective roads,
641 will complete in another 10 years!!
Can you say incompetence!!!!!!!
#2 11 hrs ago
Wasn't this a state project and not in Vigo Counties hands?
#3 11 hrs ago
Yes but they used an Indianapolis engineering company, with local workers. So I'm wrong in one area, just don't understand why since I 70 construction it takes forever to complete a project?
