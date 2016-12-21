Officials close McDaniel Road overpas...

Officials close McDaniel Road overpass because of structural concerns

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Officials close McDaniel Road overpass because of structural concerns. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Vigo County Highway has closed McDaniel Road south of Springhill Drive to Gross Drive because of structural concerns with the McDaniel Road overpass discovered Monday evening. We have recently upgraded our commenting system.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Good old Vigo Engineers and lazy workers, design defective roads,
641 will complete in another 10 years!!
Can you say incompetence!!!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hey

Terre Haute, IN

#2 11 hrs ago
Jack wrote:
Good old Vigo Engineers and lazy workers, design defective roads,
641 will complete in another 10 years!!
Can you say incompetence!!!!!!!
Wasn't this a state project and not in Vigo Counties hands?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#3 11 hrs ago
Hey wrote:
<quoted text>Wasn't this a state project and not in Vigo Counties hands?
Yes but they used an Indianapolis engineering company, with local workers. So I'm wrong in one area, just don't understand why since I 70 construction it takes forever to complete a project?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police dog neglected 14 min dont bother 12
641 Bypass 29 min Questions 10
Pervs using fb to hit on hurls while married 1 hr Angry tax paying ... 12
Jimmy Maples (Oct '13) 2 hr exes suck 10
My garbage disposal is the only one that does n... 2 hr Old Charlie 3
alyssa andrews channel 2 2 hr tim 4
The truth will prove what she's done 3 hr YH2BSM 11
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr wondering 1,734
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 8 hr Horse Barn 9
Heaton and Hulman Center 12 hr HitopConverseAlls... 9
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC