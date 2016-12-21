No surprises in Shahadey's court appearance
There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled No surprises in Shahadey's court appearance. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Former Vigo County deputy sheriff Frank Shahadey, accused of fraud and theft from the Vigo County School Corp., made a brief appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Shahadey, who's been in the custody of U.S. Marshals since his Nov. 2 arrest, appeared wearing wearing a striped jail uniform and handcuffs.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
What do you mean? He's back in the Terre Haute area, temp tho,
#2 Wednesday
Saw him at mickee dees across from the lil house
#3 Yesterday
dude hes been blasting lil boys for years
