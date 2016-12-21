No surprises in Shahadey's court appe...

No surprises in Shahadey's court appearance

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled No surprises in Shahadey's court appearance. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Former Vigo County deputy sheriff Frank Shahadey, accused of fraud and theft from the Vigo County School Corp., made a brief appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Shahadey, who's been in the custody of U.S. Marshals since his Nov. 2 arrest, appeared wearing wearing a striped jail uniform and handcuffs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
GeebGate

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
What do you mean? He's back in the Terre Haute area, temp tho,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
geeb ster

Portage, MI

#2 Wednesday
Saw him at mickee dees across from the lil house
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
pooop city

Greenwood, IN

#3 Yesterday
dude hes been blasting lil boys for years

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 min Truth 1,705
Sierra at boot city is hot you think 6 min Sierra 23
California, Oregon, And Washington State Should... 12 min Carl 2
News Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute 19 min Trumper16 15
Katie akens? Is she a *hore 27 min Cousin 7
What do you love about Terre Haute? 28 min DADA 20
police scanner?? 30 min DALAWS 37
Who was the homeless bstard that died 2 hr anonymous 17
News State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca... 18 hr Duke 23
Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09) Thu grammar checker 171
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,468

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC