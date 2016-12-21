There are on the Tribune-Star story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled No surprises in Shahadey's court appearance. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Former Vigo County deputy sheriff Frank Shahadey, accused of fraud and theft from the Vigo County School Corp., made a brief appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Shahadey, who's been in the custody of U.S. Marshals since his Nov. 2 arrest, appeared wearing wearing a striped jail uniform and handcuffs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.