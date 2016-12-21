New student housing planned near Unio...

New student housing planned near Union Hospital

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled New student housing planned near Union Hospital. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaMore needed student housing: Mainstreet Student Living plans to develop the property behind the Statesman Inn on north Third Street with a $20 million,185,000-square-foot complex. Here, a notice about the project can be seen on a utility pole on Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
&5$;&

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Wednesday
Moore Gary In students.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
voxsaqfcevwea9g2 iue

Valparaiso, IN

#2 Wednesday
[QUOTE who="&5$;&"] Moore Gary In students.[/QUOTE]

^ Case in point.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What will Andy Arnett do when he's disabled? 3 min Truth 9
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 7 min Truth 1,705
Sierra at boot city is hot you think 11 min Sierra 23
California, Oregon, And Washington State Should... 17 min Carl 2
News Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute 24 min Trumper16 15
Katie akens? Is she a *hore 31 min Cousin 7
What do you love about Terre Haute? 32 min DADA 20
Who was the homeless bstard that died 2 hr anonymous 17
News State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca... 18 hr Duke 23
Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09) Thu grammar checker 171
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC