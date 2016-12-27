There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 10 hrs ago, titled More than 1,700 Duke Energy customers without power in Terre Haute. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

The area affected stretched as far west as 22nd Street and then east almost to State Road 46; then as far north as Washington Avenue and south to just past E. Davis Drive.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.