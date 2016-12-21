'Miracle' organizers hand out $10,000 in checks
Tribune-Star/Jim AvelisBig money: The "Miracle on 7th Street" organization conducted its fund distribution Tuesday afternoon. Among the recipients of its generosity was the Terre Haute Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 min
|Truth
|1,705
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|7 min
|Sierra
|23
|California, Oregon, And Washington State Should...
|13 min
|Carl
|2
|Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute
|21 min
|Trumper16
|15
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|28 min
|Cousin
|7
|What do you love about Terre Haute?
|29 min
|DADA
|20
|police scanner??
|32 min
|DALAWS
|37
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|2 hr
|anonymous
|17
|State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca...
|18 hr
|Duke
|23
|Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09)
|Thu
|grammar checker
|171
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC