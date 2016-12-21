Military service can mean not always ...

Military service can mean not always being 'home for Christmas'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

SubmittedFamily pose: Devon Parsons was joined for his recent swearing-in ceremony by his father Jack , grandfather Bill Parsons and brother Dillon for a three-generation photo. When Bill Parsons hears Bing Crosby's oft-recorded 1943 holiday standard, "I'll Be Home For Christmas," it brings back memories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Cronkhite Boobs 4 min Josh 3
Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ... 5 min Deadra 21
Chris Ibberson 36 min Down812 9
Sierra at boot city is hot you think 1 hr Pole Dancer 25
Lyman and Kim Roberts stealing 1 hr thi123812 15
Daymon Langley has HPV 2 hr Sierra 41
Who was the homeless bstard that died 3 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 23
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr Public Education 1,714
News Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute 8 hr Brother Larry Fau... 22
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC