McNichols' life, values and legacy ce...

McNichols' life, values and legacy celebrated

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Jim AvelisThanks coach: Indiana State University sprinter Carl McQuay leaves a note on the quilt made for that purpose. Several former and current athletes signed the keepsake after the celebration of life service Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duke defender 11 min YH2BSM 2
Carl loster 40 min That1guy 5
Good dui attorney? 55 min Smokey 1
Nikki is pregnant 1 hr Keronte 2
THPD Dog neglect 1 hr Sum Ting Wong 40
Chelsea Walker 1 hr Tim the toolman 30
Brandy Cronkhite tits 2 hr liarliar 16
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 6 hr Ride 13
641 Bypass 7 hr Butch 34
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 19 hr Friend of Bill 140
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 22 hr Truth 1,754
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC