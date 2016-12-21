McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon
Vigo County and Indiana road officials plan to gather next week to discuss the failure of a retaining wall under a McDaniel Road overpass and what to do about it. In the meantime, McDaniel Road between Feree Drive and Gross Road will remain closed, as will access to the 641 bypass from McDaniel to U.S. 41. Vigo County Highway Engineer Jerry Netherlain said inspection of the retaining walls under the bridge confirmed the road should be closed for motorist safety.
#1 19 hrs ago
Notice the part of the story that they will meet "soon".....does not really seem they see any kind of urgent need!
#2 19 hrs ago
I them think that's already been established.
#3 18 hrs ago
They are taking holiday until after New Year. No problem for them, doesn't affect their drive to work nor the expense with higher gas prices and time to drive miles out of the way if you live in the area. When are people in this County going to wake up and boot them all out, after we have a new local income tax, a new jail housing illegals, a new food and beverage tax, a storm sewer fee in addition to higher sewer rates, higher property tax (as we have all seen and Randy Gentry proved that Vigo County is assessing property inaccurately)? How many more years and $ to rebuild this 6.2 mile bypass so people can avoid Terre Haute? You all wish for the 19th & Margaret railroad overpass but how many years will it take and what new fees or taxes will pay for it? Look what happened at 7th & Margaret, they had to re-do it because of a design error, the 1st new jail didn't work out so they had to re-do it and the second one is so bad they have to try a third time. Now they built an aquatic center for the Terre Haute Torpedos to use for their own private business by charging to give swim lessons and for ISU to use, not for our VCSC students. And they cut corners on that because there is almost no indoor seating and people have to stand outside or wait in their cars during events. Now the $ they are contributing for the new Hulman Center when they cut it to less than 1/2 when they built it the 1st time. All in the name of jobs. Jobs associated with all of these are minimum wage jobs except those involved in building. And how much did they spend on Center City & parking garage ans what did they sell them for? Then they built the 2nd parking garage and didn't they have to re-do some of it? I could go on and on but this is already a long post.
#4 18 hrs ago
This wraps up how this town has and is ran by the same old stinking thinkin.......
#5 18 hrs ago
Mayor Duke told me this morning that he has called to express his concern.
#7 18 hrs ago
Who did he call ? Type out the names and post.
#9 17 hrs ago
Another Empty Container Making Noise!!!!!!!!
#10 16 hrs ago
It doesn't say "soon". It says "next week" in the article's very first sentence. You don't even have to click on the link to see that.
I agree that this is a ridiculous situation, but please don't act like the people in charge of building the bypass don't care. They will certainly want to establish who is responsible, and who pays for the fix.
#11 8 hrs ago
Just like the 2 jails, parking garages, etc., we the working taxpayers end up footing the bill.
#12 5 hrs ago
#13 4 hrs ago
