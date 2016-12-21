Matt McCullough named new fire chief ...

Matt McCullough named new fire chief at Riley

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

This appointment was prompted by the retirement of current chief Jeff Fox, who announced in August his plan to retire at the end of 2016 after serving as a volunteer for 33 years and the last 26 of those as the fire chief. McCullough, a 12-year veteran of the department, currently serves as a career member and deputy chief of administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Obama Administration has gotten more done i... 6 min BigG 7
Heaton and Hulman Center 8 min BigG 20
News One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County 14 min Afriend 16
641 Bypass 20 min Bitch 32
Ashley Peters 23 min Blonde bomb shell 6
THPD Dog neglect 27 min Jack Elam 34
Trains 1 hr Duke defender 21
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr Dr Dan 1,750
Is Tanoos still loose? 2 hr Dr Dan 18
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC