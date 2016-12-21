Matt McCullough named new fire chief at Riley
This appointment was prompted by the retirement of current chief Jeff Fox, who announced in August his plan to retire at the end of 2016 after serving as a volunteer for 33 years and the last 26 of those as the fire chief. McCullough, a 12-year veteran of the department, currently serves as a career member and deputy chief of administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Obama Administration has gotten more done i...
|6 min
|BigG
|7
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|8 min
|BigG
|20
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|14 min
|Afriend
|16
|641 Bypass
|20 min
|Bitch
|32
|Ashley Peters
|23 min
|Blonde bomb shell
|6
|THPD Dog neglect
|27 min
|Jack Elam
|34
|Trains
|1 hr
|Duke defender
|21
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Dr Dan
|1,750
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|2 hr
|Dr Dan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC