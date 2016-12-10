Man's body found in car pulled from M...

Man's body found in car pulled from Mississippi River

16 hrs ago

Authorities have discovered a man's body in a car that was pulled from the Mississippi River in southwestern Illinois. Police say foul play isn't suspected.

