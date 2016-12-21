Man faces multiple sex-crime charges
David J. Tennis, 67, faces charges of attempted rape, burglary, strangulation, sexual battery, battery and interference with reporting of a crime. On Dec. 13, police were dispatched to Anthony Square on a call of a man running naked and trying to force himself on several women in the apartment and assisted living facility.
