Man arrested in slaying of teen, grandmother's shooting

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl and wounding of her 63-year-old grandmother in a Machesney Park apartment. WGEM-TV reports that the shootings occurred Wednesday and that the 36-year-old man was shot and wounded by a police officer who found him with a gun outside the apartment.

