Man arrested in slaying of teen, grandmother's shooting
A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl and wounding of her 63-year-old grandmother in a Machesney Park apartment. WGEM-TV reports that the shootings occurred Wednesday and that the 36-year-old man was shot and wounded by a police officer who found him with a gun outside the apartment.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military to execute soldier in Terre Haute?
|28 min
|Jack
|3
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|40 min
|WinOrLose
|11
|Lindsay Roznowski (Nov '15)
|54 min
|Precum
|10
|Kailin at Denny's south
|57 min
|Precum
|12
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|1 hr
|geeb ster
|15
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Sunset
|1,747
|Trains
|1 hr
|Bob
|19
|THPD Dog neglect
|2 hr
|K9 Shadow
|25
