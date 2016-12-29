Looking to donate this winter? The Connera s Center in Terre Haute could always use your help
If you're looking for a place to donate this winter season, the Conner's Center in Terre Haute could use your help. Since the fire at the Light House Mission in September, the Mission has worked to move and transition items to the Conner's Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Peters
|2 min
|Self defense
|2
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|5 min
|Responsible
|5
|Mentally challenged boy with football gear
|46 min
|Theodora Bundy
|1
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|1 hr
|BrotherB
|16
|THPD Dog neglect
|1 hr
|Macho Man
|27
|Wtwo and dependability
|1 hr
|Hey
|4
|Chelsea Walker
|2 hr
|Huggies
|27
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|2 hr
|get real
|12
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Sunset
|1,747
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC