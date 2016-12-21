Legislature's Homework: Pre-K funds, school choice, testing likely to ...
While the Indiana General Assembly is likely to discuss limited expansion of pre-K programs serving low-income families, statewide pre-K funding doesn't look to be on the horizon for the coming year at the statehouse. Also likely on the education agenda are Education Savings Accounts, which would direct state money into a restricted-use savings account a parent could use on educational expenses - which could potentially include home schooling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police dog neglected
|7 min
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|9
|The truth will prove what she's done
|42 min
|Damiondd
|7
|California, Oregon, And Washington State Should...
|51 min
|XXX
|9
|Pervs using fb to hit on hurls while married
|1 hr
|Erin
|1
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|1 hr
|Da Dan
|3
|If you have a car system
|1 hr
|Waiting
|4
|Chris Ibberson
|2 hr
|DukeDefender
|12
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|2 hr
|Friend of Bob
|8
|Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ...
|2 hr
|the truth
|23
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|4 hr
|Hey
|5
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Ghost of Slurry Seal
|1,729
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC