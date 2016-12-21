Legendary ISU track and field, CC coach McNichols dies from stroke
John McNichols poses at the Gibson Track and Field Complex in 2015. McNichols died on Dec. 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 min
|Truth
|1,705
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|6 min
|Sierra
|23
|California, Oregon, And Washington State Should...
|12 min
|Carl
|2
|Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute
|20 min
|Trumper16
|15
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|27 min
|Cousin
|7
|What do you love about Terre Haute?
|28 min
|DADA
|20
|police scanner??
|31 min
|DALAWS
|37
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|2 hr
|anonymous
|17
|State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca...
|18 hr
|Duke
|23
|Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09)
|Thu
|grammar checker
|171
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC