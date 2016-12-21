ISU plans to offer engineering degree

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled ISU plans to offer engineering degree. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Next fall, Indiana State University hopes to offer a new engineering major, pending approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The bachelor of science degree in engineering will offer three concentration options of civil, industrial and mechanical and will help fill a growing demand for engineering professionals.

Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 15 hrs ago
What a load, you cannot compete with Rose Hulman!

BS is bs

Scottsburg, IN

#2 15 hrs ago
ISU can't graduate a third of the kids that start there as it is. Pathetic hack school

hombreviejo

Paris, IL

#3 15 hrs ago
The president of the University of Southern Indiana had to fight tooth and nail just to get a watered down engineering degree. IU in Bloomington is just starting an EE degree and they are limited to not expanding it. So, if ISU could pull this off it would be a next to a miracle. About 1/2 of the top flight blue chip companies are headed by engineers, so our country's rulers really keep a lid on this type of education. They just want to graduate just enough to fill the major corporate demands, they don't want a bunch of young engineers out there starting their own companies.
Terre Haute, IN

