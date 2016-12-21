Indianapolis police chief stepping down after 1 year on job
Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Wednesday morning that Chief Troy Riggs would be leaving his administration "at the end of this challenging year." The mayor's statement says Riggs will be pursuing other opportunities, but does not explain the reason for his departure.
