Indiana receives nearly $300K in gran...

Indiana receives nearly $300K in grants to fight Zika virus

6 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The News and Tribune reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced $184 million in grants for communities across the U.S. Indiana will get $200,000 for information gathering and rapid detection of microcephaly. The brain defect may occur when a mother is infected with Zika while pregnant.

