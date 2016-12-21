Indiana receives nearly $300K in grants to fight Zika virus
The News and Tribune reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced $184 million in grants for communities across the U.S. Indiana will get $200,000 for information gathering and rapid detection of microcephaly. The brain defect may occur when a mother is infected with Zika while pregnant.
