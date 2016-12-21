Indiana day care provider gets 28 years in toddler's death
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Indiana day care provider gets 28 years in toddler's death. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A former Indiana day care provider has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in the 2014 death of a 19-month-old boy in her care. Jurors convicted Rolston last month in the death of Kirk Coleman of New Paris.
Obviously Barbara Brugnaux wasn't the judge in this case because she generally let's take care Center owners that kill people go.
