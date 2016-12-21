Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis recognized as District Five Officer of the Year
Senior Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis of rural Sullivan County has been selected by his peers as the District Five Officer of the Year and as a nominee for the coveted Law Enforcement Division's 2016 James D. Pitzer Award. A native of Monroe County, Landis graduated from Bloomington High School North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Cronkhite Boobs
|2 min
|Josh
|3
|Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ...
|4 min
|Deadra
|21
|Chris Ibberson
|35 min
|Down812
|9
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|1 hr
|Pole Dancer
|25
|Lyman and Kim Roberts stealing
|1 hr
|thi123812
|15
|Daymon Langley has HPV
|2 hr
|Sierra
|41
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|3 hr
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|23
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Public Education
|1,714
|Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute
|8 hr
|Brother Larry Fau...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC