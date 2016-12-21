Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Lan...

Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis recognized as District Five Officer of the Year

Senior Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis of rural Sullivan County has been selected by his peers as the District Five Officer of the Year and as a nominee for the coveted Law Enforcement Division's 2016 James D. Pitzer Award. A native of Monroe County, Landis graduated from Bloomington High School North.

