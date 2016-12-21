Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broa...

Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to cease airing police scanner traffic

Read more: Indiana Law Blog

Terre Haute police insist a Texas-based broadcaster of scanner traffic must stop airing its radio transmissions, but the broadcaster is balking, saying it may fight the city in court. City Attorney Darrell "Eddie" Felling on Dec. 6 sent RadioReference.com LLC a letter asking that Terre Haute agencies "be removed from your broadcasting applications immediately."

