Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to cease airing police scanner traffic
Terre Haute police insist a Texas-based broadcaster of scanner traffic must stop airing its radio transmissions, but the broadcaster is balking, saying it may fight the city in court. City Attorney Darrell "Eddie" Felling on Dec. 6 sent RadioReference.com LLC a letter asking that Terre Haute agencies "be removed from your broadcasting applications immediately."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana Law Blog.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very Good Info to see
|34 min
|Jack
|7
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|37 min
|Jack
|15
|New Jail really a Disguise for Detention Center...
|39 min
|Jack
|20
|McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon
|1 hr
|reader of news
|8
|THPD Dog neglect
|1 hr
|Laney
|38
|Raychel Hatcher? (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|TH North Teacher
|14
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|3 hr
|Queenie
|8
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|3 hr
|Ride
|13
|641 Bypass
|4 hr
|Butch
|34
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Friend of Bill
|140
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Truth
|1,754
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|Fri
|Dr Dan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC