Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial agency leader
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday, titled Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial agency leader. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb has appointed a man with a controversial history in state government to lead the Indiana Department of Corrections. Rob Carter is leaving his job as safety and security director for Ivy Tech Community College to become commissioner of the state's prison system, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 Wednesday
Lefty paper seams to always hate conservatives.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 min
|Truth
|1,705
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|5 min
|Sierra
|23
|California, Oregon, And Washington State Should...
|11 min
|Carl
|2
|Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute
|19 min
|Trumper16
|15
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|26 min
|Cousin
|7
|What do you love about Terre Haute?
|27 min
|DADA
|20
|police scanner??
|29 min
|DALAWS
|37
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|2 hr
|anonymous
|17
|State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca...
|18 hr
|Duke
|23
|Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09)
|Thu
|grammar checker
|171
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC