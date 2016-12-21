There are on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday, titled Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial agency leader. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb has appointed a man with a controversial history in state government to lead the Indiana Department of Corrections. Rob Carter is leaving his job as safety and security director for Ivy Tech Community College to become commissioner of the state's prison system, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.