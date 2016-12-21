Illinois man sentenced in child porn, knife attack case
A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for possessing child porn and trying to kill a man who thwarted his knife-wielding assault on a room full of children in 2015. The Pekin Daily Times reports 20-year-old Dustin Brown was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty but mentally ill in November to possessing child porn, attempted murder and armed violence.
