Homeless man's death near Heritage Trail under investigation by ISP
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Homeless man's death near Heritage Trail under investigation by ISP. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a homeless man found living in a makeshift camp on the city's east side in a wooded area near the Heritage Trail Apartments. ISP Trooper BJ Patterson and Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Palmer found the man dead inside his encampment at about 9 a.m. today when they attempted to deliver winter clothing and items to the man.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Was this at the campsite just west of where the trail turns back onto the former railroad bed? That camp has been there for years.
What other homeless campsites are the Vigo County Sheriff and Indiana State Police "delivering clothes and other items" to?
