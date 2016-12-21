Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Disposing of real trees will be easier as the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, in cooperation with the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, are offering five collection sites for real trees, starting Dec. 27 and ending Jan. 9. Many of the trees will be used in the city parks to provide natural fish habitats in city park ponds or as mulch along some city trails. "We try to sink some of them for habitats for fish.
|
#1 Yesterday
Rapid oxidation is a much quicker way to eradicate a tree
|
