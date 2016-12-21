GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Indianapolis
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Indianapolis. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A GPS ankle bracelet company is likely to grow rapidly in Indiana as authorities increasingly use tracking devices to increase compliance with pretrial release, probation or parole conditions among accused and convicted offenders. Brian Barton is a former community corrections director and current executive director of Track Group, Marion County's sole GPS tracking device provider.
#1 16 hrs ago
No room in the pokies
#2 14 hrs ago
We are gonna need a few dozen here when the Feds finish off the VCSC. Geebmas is coming!!
