Fire devastates Coxville eatery
A fire on Tuesday morning destroyed a Parke County restaurant that has attracted both travelers and Wabash Valley residents with its long and colorful history. At 8:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Rock Run Cafe and Bakery on Coxville Road north of Rosedale.
