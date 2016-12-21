Fire devastates Coxville eatery

Fire devastates Coxville eatery

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A fire on Tuesday morning destroyed a Parke County restaurant that has attracted both travelers and Wabash Valley residents with its long and colorful history. At 8:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Rock Run Cafe and Bakery on Coxville Road north of Rosedale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THPD Dog neglect 15 min Macho Man 7
Infowars, The Truth Will Set You Free 31 min Jack 8
Greg Fields professor at Ivy Tech 43 min TH Grad 2016 4
News New pizzeria opens in Marshall 53 min dogman 6
Heaton and Hulman Center 58 min dogman 18
Trains 1 hr MrBraunstein 6
biggest players in terre haute 1 hr Mike 4
Is Tanoos still loose? 3 hr George Nasser 7
641 Bypass 4 hr Bitch 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr Under the Radar 1,737
alyssa andrews channel 2 10 hr peter 11
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at December 28 at 11:45AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC