Final step of Indiana income tax cut effective Jan. 1
Indiana's personal income tax rate will drop slightly beginning New Year's Day, completing a phased-in reduction that's half of the 10 percent cut Republican Gov. Mike Pence pushed during his 2012 campaign. The state income tax rate will become 3.23 percent for 2017, down from the 3.3 percent rate that's been in place the past two years.
