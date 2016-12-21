Final step of Indiana income tax cut ...

Final step of Indiana income tax cut effective Jan. 1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana's personal income tax rate will drop slightly beginning New Year's Day, completing a phased-in reduction that's half of the 10 percent cut Republican Gov. Mike Pence pushed during his 2012 campaign. The state income tax rate will become 3.23 percent for 2017, down from the 3.3 percent rate that's been in place the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very Good Info to see 5 min Carol 10
Russian Hacking 8 min Carol 4
Duke defender 18 min Mememe 8
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 20 min Nick 16
New Jail really a Disguise for Detention Center... 1 hr Trumper 27
News Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to... 1 hr Carol 2
THPD Dog neglect 2 hr K9 Shadow 41
641 Bypass 13 hr Butch 34
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) Fri Friend of Bill 140
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Fri Truth 1,754
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC