Female taken into custody after leaving the scene of an accident
There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 2 hrs ago, titled Female taken into custody after leaving the scene of an accident. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:
The suspect was in the northbound lanes of Third Street trying to turn onto Cherry Street when she hit a red truck. Officials report she then took off at a high rate of speed on Cherry Street heading west towards 1st Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Who dat lady?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County
|31 min
|sullivan bad b
|5
|Wtwo and dependability
|37 min
|Oops
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|48 min
|Public Education
|1,741
|Trains
|58 min
|Abe
|14
|Chris Ibberson
|1 hr
|Duke Defender
|14
|Raychel Hatcher? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Terre Haute
|3
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|justme
|46
|Judge Reddy
|4 hr
|LawDog
|5
|Is Tanoos still loose?
|18 hr
|Roscoe P Coltrane
|8
|641 Bypass
|20 hr
|questions
|29
|
|alyssa andrews channel 2
|Wed
|peter
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC