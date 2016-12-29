Female taken into custody after leavi...

Female taken into custody after leaving the scene of an accident

There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 2 hrs ago, titled Female taken into custody after leaving the scene of an accident. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

The suspect was in the northbound lanes of Third Street trying to turn onto Cherry Street when she hit a red truck. Officials report she then took off at a high rate of speed on Cherry Street heading west towards 1st Street.

Tater Ted

Terre Haute, IN

#1 2 hrs ago
Who dat lady?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at December 29 at 10:46AM EST

Terre Haute, IN

