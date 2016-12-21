Fatal crash closes Indiana 63 in Vermillion County

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that has northbound State Road 63 closed, just south of State Road 234 near Cayuga, Indiana. Preliminary investigation shows that a semi was driving south bound in the north bound lane and hit a pickup truck from Michigan head-on, causing one fatality and one minor injury, the Vermillion County Sheriff Dept.

