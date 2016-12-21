Ex-lawyer who bilked relatives of $1....

Ex-lawyer who bilked relatives of $1.3M gets prison sentence

A former Indiana attorney who pleaded guilty to bilking relatives out of more than $1.3 million has been sentenced to 2A1 2 years in prison. A Jefferson County judge sentenced 67-year-old John C. Eckert last week to 10 years but suspended seven years and six months.

