Drs. Akerman, DeWitt to retire from PCH/FMC Dec. 31

Two physicians at Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center in Paris, Ill., will retire at the end of December, taking with them a combined 60 years of experience having served Edgar County and surrounding communities. Dr. M. Bert Akerman, general practice, and Dr. Asuncion U. DeWitt, pathologist and medical director of the PCH/FMC laboratory, will retire effective Saturday.

