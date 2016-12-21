Delivery Day: Volunteers deliver cheer by the basketful

Team work: Kyrsten Stump, a Cadet Major with the Terre Haute North JROTC, right, hands milk to Tech Sgt. Skyler Tubb as they fill a Tribune-Star Christmas Basket order on Saturday morning in the Tribune-Star parking lot.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Giving back to the community: Nikinzie Krstich, a cadet lieutenant colonel with the Terre Haute North Vigo High School JROTC, helps with the loading of food baskets on Saturday morning at the Tribune-Star.

