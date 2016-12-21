Court unseals search warrant for Hillary Clinton's emails
There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Court unseals search warrant for Hillary Clinton's emails. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The FBI told a federal court it needed a search warrant to look at thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails on the laptop of former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner because they had the potential to cause "grave damage to national security" if disclosed, according to court documents made public Tuesday. The wording was contained in a redacted search warrant and other court papers that were previously under seal in the investigation of an online relationship between Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, and a teenage girl in North Carolina.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Hell thes people need a court order and they never get one for us non notable people.
Lock these bastarts up!
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Lock me all up
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Locke me all up
Since: Nov 16
430
#4 Wednesday
High ground,my arse.
