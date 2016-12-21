Counterfeit bills passed in Greene, Monroe counties
Counterfeit currency has begun to pop up in Greene and Monroe counties, detectives with the Greene County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. The detectives were alerted when a clerk at the Pinewoods Convenience Store in Solsberry received a counterfeit $50 bill.
