Cold conditions for your pet could mean consequences for you
Rick Scheid with Terre Haute Code Enforcement says it's an issue they have to monitor this time of year. "People call in, they'll see animals tethered outside in this cold weather," Scheid said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 min
|Truth
|1,705
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|6 min
|Sierra
|23
|California, Oregon, And Washington State Should...
|12 min
|Carl
|2
|Sen. Ford Proposes Casino For Terre Haute
|20 min
|Trumper16
|15
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|27 min
|Cousin
|7
|What do you love about Terre Haute?
|28 min
|DADA
|20
|police scanner??
|30 min
|DALAWS
|37
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|2 hr
|anonymous
|17
|State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca...
|18 hr
|Duke
|23
|Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09)
|Thu
|grammar checker
|171
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC