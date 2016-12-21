Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s
New U.S. Census figures show that Indiana's population is growing by about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s. U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Indiana's population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|641 Bypass
|5 min
|Bob
|4
|My garbage disposal is the only one that does n...
|8 min
|Food
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|13 min
|Right Time
|1,712
|Chris Ibberson
|19 min
|MayorD
|6
|Brandy Cronkhite boobs
|1 hr
|diepan
|4
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|1 hr
|Friend of Bob
|5
|Shaun Piatt
|3 hr
|dave
|6
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|12 hr
|Macho Man
|22
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|16 hr
|Booty City
|24
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC