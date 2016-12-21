Census: Indiana population growth hal...

Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s

New U.S. Census figures show that Indiana's population is growing by about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s. U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Indiana's population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase.

