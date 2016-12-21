Bloomington police get launchers that...

Bloomington police get launchers that fire bean bags

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled Bloomington police get launchers that fire bean bags. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Bloomington Police Department has added shotgun-like launchers that fire bean bags to the arsenal its officers can use during arrests. The college town's police department plans to assign up to four of the launchers to patrol officers and detectives on each of its three shifts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tater Ted

Terre Haute, IN

#1 7 hrs ago
I use a potato launcher for mine, WD40 Water pipe and a grill lighter is a lot cheaper.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 min More geeb 1,744
Is Tanoos still loose? 15 min More geeb 10
Raychel Hatcher? (Jun '15) 15 min Terre Haute 5
Infowars, The Truth Will Set You Free 15 min Jack 12
One Horrible Individual 20 min Jack 1
Brandy Cronkhite tits 27 min poledigger 9
when trump gets in i hope 31 min Jack 2
News One dead due to electrocution in Sullivan County 31 min Jack 10
THPD Dog neglect 48 min Matlock 24
641 Bypass Wed questions 29
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at December 29 at 10:46AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC