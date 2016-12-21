AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st com...

AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive report on human trafficking

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive report on human trafficking.

The first comprehensive report on human trafficking in the State was released today by Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller who states the report provides a baseline for the state to track the issue in a measurable way going forward, and to have a roadmap to address the special needs of trafficked victims. Zoeller has been the co-chair of the Indiana Protection for Abused and Trafficked Humans Task Force since 2009 and has worked with Indiana Trafficking Victim Assistance Program, Department of Child Services and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council in 2016 to track service to victims, tips and arrests.

