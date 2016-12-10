10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Dec. 22. German officials had deemed suspect Anis Amri, who arrived in the country last year, a potential threat long before the attack. The president-elect also appears to suggest a willingness to move ahead with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy ANY TYPE of ADVERTISEMENT from ROLO ...
|4 min
|Friend
|17
|641 Bypass
|8 min
|Bob
|4
|My garbage disposal is the only one that does n...
|11 min
|Food
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|16 min
|Right Time
|1,712
|Chris Ibberson
|22 min
|MayorD
|6
|Brandy Cronkhite boobs
|1 hr
|diepan
|4
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|1 hr
|Friend of Bob
|5
|Who was the homeless bstard that died
|12 hr
|Macho Man
|22
|Sierra at boot city is hot you think
|17 hr
|Booty City
|24
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC