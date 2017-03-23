Woman hits deer on highway, blames bi...

Woman hits deer on highway, blames bigfoot

MOSCOW, Idaho - A woman crashed into a deer Wednesday night along Highway 95 in North Idaho. The reason? She says bigfoot chased the deer onto the road.

