The Dirt: Work to start on Citylink bus hub in Kootenai County - Sun, 19 Mar 2017 PST

Early-phase construction is expected soon for a permanent Riverstone Transit Center to serve as the main hub for Citylink bus routes in Kootenai County. Located at 2548 West John Loop Road in Coeur d'Alene, the first phase of work is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

