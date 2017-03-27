Idaho Woman Blames Car Crash on Sasqu...

Idaho Woman Blames Car Crash on Sasquatch

A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a Sasquatch in her rearview mirror. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.

