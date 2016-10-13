North Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for identity theft, lived ...

A North Idaho man who assumed another person's identity and moved to Tensed, Idaho to evade his sentence on a 2000 Colorado conviction for sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to federal prison for aggravated identity theft. Kevin John Weinreis, 50, of Tensed, Idaho, pleaded guilty to using another person's name, Social Security number and birthdate to apply for a U.S. Passport with his photo on it, and living under the false identity, including traveling out of the country for a vacation in Panama.

