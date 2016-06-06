Pilot killed in North Idaho cropduste...

Pilot killed in North Idaho cropduster crash

Jun 6, 2016 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The Benewah County Sheriff confirms a cropduster pilot was killed this morning when his plane went down near Tensed, Idaho. Sheriff Dave Resser says the pilot was spraying near Desmet Road at 7:45 this morning.

