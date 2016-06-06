Pilot killed in North Idaho cropduster crash
The Benewah County Sheriff confirms a cropduster pilot was killed this morning when his plane went down near Tensed, Idaho. Sheriff Dave Resser says the pilot was spraying near Desmet Road at 7:45 this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tensed Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|online date site (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Lloyd Seba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tensed Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC